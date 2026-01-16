More Americans are filing for bankruptcy

Consumer and commercial bankruptcy filings in the U.S. have surged, with total consumer filings increasing by 12% in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Rising costs of medical insurance, credit card debt, and student loan repayments are major factors driving bankruptcies.

Commercial bankruptcies rose by 5% in 2025, with notable retailers like Forever 21 and Joann Fabrics facing financial challenges.

Chapter 11 bankruptcies increased by 1% in 2025, driven by higher interest rates and inflation, with Saks Global being a recent high-profile filer.

While bankruptcy offers a financial reset, it can have long-term consequences such as damaging credit scores and limiting future loan qualifications.

The increase in bankruptcies is seen as a return to pre-pandemic norms, with experts predicting filings to continue rising in the coming years.

