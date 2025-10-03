Moisture moves into Central Florida, risking flooding and floodwatches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Weather is on the way as increasing moisture moves into the region for the weekend.

A Flood Watch continues for coastal areas through Sunday, where heavy rainfall may lead to flooding concerns.

For tonight, scattered showers will remain across the region, and some activity is possible overnight at the coast. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

More moisture arrives Saturday, increasing rain chances with periods of rain, storms, and heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday is likely to see more rain and storms, with heavy rainfall a possibility. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the mid-80s.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week, with more scattered showers and storms. Highs Monday and Tuesday will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

A drier weather pattern may finally arrive for the back end of next week.

