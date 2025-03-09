Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of Holiday, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Avalynne Lloyd was last seen Saturday around 10:45 a.m. wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers, and a light-colored hair clip.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

See her in the photo below:

Avalynne Lloyd (WFTV)

If you have any information on Lloyd’s whereabouts, please call the the FDLE at 888-356-4774 or the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.













