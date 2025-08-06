Miss United States accuses Rep. Cory Mills of threatening to leak intimate images

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The reigning Miss United States alleges Rep. Cory Mills threatened to release private images of her, documents show.

Lindsey Langston, 25, filed the report against Mills, 45, with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on July 14.

In the report, Langston detailed her relationship with Mills, claiming it began in November 2021 and ended in February 2025.

She alleged that Mills threatened to expose nude images and videos of her following their breakup.

Langston alleges that Mills contacted her multiple times, threatening to release intimate images and videos, and provided text and Instagram messages as evidence to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, Langston’s relationship with Mills began when he was still technically married, though he claimed he was separated from his wife.

The document shows that she moved to New Smyrna Beach to live with him but returned to Lake City, Florida, after their breakup.

According to the report, the alleged threats reportedly began after Langston confronted Mills about a news report of him being involved in a physical altercation with another woman in Washington D.C.

According to the report, Mills denied the romantic involvement, but Langston found social media posts suggesting otherwise.

Langston, who is also a Republican State Committeewoman, alleged that Mills threatened to harm any men she intended to date post-breakup.

According to the report, she sought legal counsel and was advised to document the threats with law enforcement.

Channel 9 has reached out to Mills and Langston’s attorney for comment.

