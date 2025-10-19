Mild and mostly clear across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a beautiful night across Central Florida.

Mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures again dipping into the 60s.

Orlando will get down to 65 overnight (For reference, we got down to 63 last night).

Tomorrow will be warmer, with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the SW helping boost our temperatures. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s tomorrow, 89 in Orlando.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, October 18, 2025 (WFTV)

A front we’ve been tracking all week looks like it has picked up speed and will move through the area a little earlier.

Sunday night into Monday, with scattered showers possible through the evening across portions of Central Florida.

Next week will be another fabulous stretch of weather.

Highs in the mid 80s for the front half, with a dry passing front midweek dropping afternoon highs into the low 80s for the back half.

