Mid-Season check in with the Orlando Storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Storm have shown they have what it takes to more than compete this season in the UFL. They enter the weekend 4-1 on the season with 5 games left on the schedule and rising expectations from their head coach.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Head Coach Anthony Becht joined “Orlando’s Morning News” on Friday to talk about the season to this point, including their first loss on the season, and his goals for the remainder of the year which just may include an appearance in the newly named United Bowl in D.C. later this summer. Listen to the interview here:

The Orlando Storm play their home games at Inter and Co Stadium in Orlando. To view their remaining schedule and to purchase tickets for any of their home games, click here.

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