Metal detectors are the norm at Osceola High School, but expansion faces hurdles

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — What may sound unusual at some schools is now routine at Osceola High.

Each morning, the steady beep of metal detectors greets students as they walk through the school’s main entrance. It’s a sound that’s become just as familiar as the school bell.

School leaders say this extra layer of security is working, and more importantly, it’s here to stay.

“For our students, it’s second nature now,” said Osceola High School Principal Elizabeth Kennedy. “It’s part of our culture.”

A big change, met with openness

The decision to install OpenGate weapons detection systems came from the district, and for some administrators, it was a surprise.

“When the school district said, ‘You must do metal detectors.’ I said, ‘What?’” Kennedy recalled. “But I was open from the start. And the parents some had questions, but for the most part, I think our community understood the need and the responsibility we have to keep students safe.”

Since installation, the detectors have helped prevent weapons from entering the campus without disrupting the flow of the school day.

“We are very fortunate that we found zero weapons on our campus last year,” Kennedy said. “This layer of support absolutely did its job.”

Not just for weapons

The technology, however, doesn’t only flag threats. It also picks up everyday items that resemble weapons in shape, density or metal content.

“We found a lot of smaller things. Perfume bottles, lunch containers, just items that triggered the alarm but weren’t dangerous,” Kennedy said.

Despite the occasional extra screening, students have adjusted quickly.

More than a detector

Beyond safety, the system has introduced something new to daily routines: a moment of observation.

“We check every single student as they walk in. Not just for what they’re carrying, but how they’re acting,” Kennedy explained. “That wasn’t part of our system before.”

The technology has opened doors to additional safety practices and vigilance that were previously harder to implement.

A permanent presence — for now, at one school

Asked how long the detectors will stay, Kennedy was direct, saying “Forever. That’s my hope.”

But the challenge remains with expanding the system to other campuses. With a flat budget from the state this year, the district says broader rollout will take time and resources they currently don’t have.

“We’d love to install this at other schools,” said school board member Heather Kahoun. “But right now, the funding just isn’t there.”

For now, Osceola High remains a model of what’s possible: a campus where safety measures are part of the routine, and students walk through them without a second thought.

