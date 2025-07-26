Message on home destroyed by excavator says resident messed with the ‘wrong girl’

CLERMONT, Fla. — “There’s like a house that’s there that was completely, it looks like it’s been completely vandalized, like completely destroyed, like somebody has smashed it to pieces.”

That was the 911 call that brought Lake County deputies to a home at Pine Island Road and Montevista Road. They found the home had been devastated by an excavator.

The heavy machinery was still there with the rubble, as was a profanity-laced message scrawled across the side of the home saying whoever lives there messed with the “wrong girl.”

Deputies say the person who did this hit the home multiple times - at least five on one side - and destroyed a Ford Expedition parked outside.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The damage left gaping holes in the roof and side, leaving a clear view of the mangled bedding inside a bedroom. The living area was destroyed and another bedroom was in shambles.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear the hum of heavy machinery overnight. One neighbor, Joe Burgess, said, “I thought a car came off and hit it, but then I thought I cant be it.“

“I’ve seen some crazy things, but this, I cant even figure this out,” he said.

Burgess is trying to make sense of this message left behind.

“They were really mad or something to do that to a house, a family,” he said.

Deputies said they don’t have answers yet as to who did this or why. They said they were still working to contact the property owner.

