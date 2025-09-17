Memorial grows as community mourns Edgewater police officer shot to death at gas station

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The people who knew Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell are trying to come to grips with his execution-style murder.

Jewell died after he was shot 24 times by a gas station store clerk while off duty on Monday.

Police said surveillance video shows the clerk gunning Jewell down inside the business.

Edgewater Police Chief Joe Mahoney described Jewell as someone who really cared for the community he served.

A memorial for Officer Jewell is growing at the Edgewater Police Department, with flowers, candles, and handwritten notes piling up in his memory.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night to pay their respects, including those who knew Jewell for decades and others who had only met him once.

Jewell, who was affectionately known as “DJ” by many in the community, is remembered for his willingness to drop everything to help others.

His wife learned of the devastating news through his police radio, and the community is now rallying around her and their son.

