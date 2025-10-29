Melissa down to a category 1 storm, currently impacting the southern Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa is rolling across the southern Bahamas as a weaker storm and will impact Bermuda on Thursday.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 90 mph, now making Melissa a Cat 1 storm.

Hurricane Warnings continue for the southern Bahamas and Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Warnings also continue for the Turks and Caicos.

Some slight strengthening is possible on Thursday, but Melissa is not anticipated to rapidly intensify.

The hurricane will continue to move to the northeast over the next several days.

It will continue to pass across the southern Bahamas on Wednesday night and pass near Bermuda on Thursday night.

Melissa made a second landfall early Wednesday morning in the Santiago de Cuba province in eastern Cuba.

The storm was the most powerful landfalling hurricane in the Atlantic basin in 90 years when it slammed into Jamaica Tuesday afternoon, with winds of 185 mph.

Hurricane conditions will continue in the southern Bahamas Wednesday night, with the intense winds arriving in Bermuda late Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions will continue in the Turks and Caicos through Wednesday night.

A storm surge of 4-7 feet is possible in the southeastern Bahamas late Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern with Melissa, with storm totals of 5-10” of rainfall in the southeastern Bahamas.

Melissa will continue to stay southeast of Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Melissa and its impacts.

