Melissa becomes Category 3 major hurricane, forecast to reach Category 5 near Jamaica

11 P.M. UPDATE:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa became a major hurricane Saturday night and is on track to be a Category 5 storm near Jamaica.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had increased winds of 115 mph, making Melissa a Category 3 major hurricane.

Hurricane Warnings continue for Jamaica, with Hurricane Watches posted for eastern Cuba.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches continue for southern sections of Haiti.

Interests in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos should continue to monitor future forecasts.

Rapid intensification is expected to continue, and Melissa will likely be a Category 4 storm Sunday.

The storm is forecast to be a powerful Category 5 system as it possibly makes landfall in Jamaica early next week.

Melissa will continue to move west through Sunday, then begin to turn to the northeast early next week.

The storm will likely be near or over Jamaica early next week, and near eastern Cuba by the middle of next week.

The threat for intense impacts to Jamaica continues to increase.

Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica late Sunday or Monday, with tropical storm conditions arriving early Sunday morning.

Hurricane conditions are possible in southern Haiti through Sunday, with hurricane-force winds in eastern Cuba during the middle of next week.

The threat of historic and widespread catastrophic flooding continues to increase for Jamaica and southern Haiti.

Melissa will be capable of producing 15-30 inches of rainfall in Haiti and Jamaica through Wednesday. Isolated storm totals over 40 inches is possible.

A large storm surge event could also unfold along the southern coast of Jamaica, with 9-13 feet of surge possible.

Long-term, the system is anticipated to lift northeastward and could potentially move across the Bahamas or the Turks and Caicos late next week.

Melissa will stay south and southeast of Florida.

PREVIOUS STORY:

8:00 P.M. UPDATE:

Melissa continues to intensify in the Caribbean Saturday evening rapidly.

The 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has increased winds to 100 mph, making Melissa a Category 2 storm.

Further rapid strengthening is forecast, and Melissa will likely be a major hurricane on Sunday.

5 P.M. UPDATE

Hurricane Melissa has likely begun rapid intensification in the Caribbean and is now forecast to be a Category 5 storm on Monday.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had increased winds of 90 mph, making Melissa a Category 1 storm.

Melissa was upgraded from a tropical storm earlier Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Warnings continue for Jamaica, with a new Hurricane Watch now posted for eastern Cuba.

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches continue in the southern sections of Haiti.

Interests in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos should continue to monitor future forecasts.

Rapid intensification is forecast, and Melissa will likely be a major hurricane on Monday.

The storm is now forecast to be a powerful Category 5 system, possibly making landfall in Jamaica early next week.

Melissa will continue to move west through Sunday, then begin to turn to the northeast early next week.

The storm will likely be near or over Jamaica early next week, and near eastern Cuba by mid-next week.

Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica on Sunday or Monday, with tropical storm conditions arriving Saturday night.

Hurricane conditions are possible in southern Haiti on Saturday night, with hurricane-force winds in eastern Cuba in the middle of next week.

The threat of historic and widespread catastrophic flooding continues to increase for Jamaica and southern Haiti.

Melissa will produce 15-30 inches of rainfall in Haiti and Jamaica through Wednesday. Isolated storm totals over 40 inches are possible.

A large storm surge event could also unfold along the southern coast of Jamaica, with 9-13 feet of surge possible.

Long-term, the system is anticipated to lift northeastward and could potentially move across the Bahamas or the Turks and Caicos late next week.

Melissa will stay south and southeast of Florida.

