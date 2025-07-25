Local

McDonald’s bringing drinks from shuttered spinoff to select restaurants this year

By Laurel Lee
McDonald's Spinoff Restaurant CosMc's Opens First Location In Illinois BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 11: Customers place their orders at CosMc's, a concept restaurant recently launched by McDonald’s on December 11, 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Lines to order food and beverages at the drive-thru-only restaurant, which opened to the public late last week, have been as long as 6 hours. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Laurel Lee

McDonald’s is testing a new lineup of drinks inspired by its now-closed CosMc’s concept at select locations in Wisconsin, Colorado, and surrounding areas.

The new beverages include cold coffees, fruity refreshers, crafted sodas, and energizing sips.

Among them for coffee drinkers are the Toasted Vanilla Frappe and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew, giving a new twist to some established AM favorites.

The move comes as McDonald’s aims to meet the evolving tastes of its customers, particularly Gen Z fans who are turning to flavorful drinks as a go-to treat.

The chain is also testing its take on “dirty soda” and following the trend of beverage-focused offerings in the fast-food industry, with other chains like Dunkin’ and Chick-fil-A introducing their own creative concoctions.

