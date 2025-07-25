McDonald’s bringing drinks from shuttered spinoff to select restaurants this year

McDonald’s is testing a new lineup of drinks inspired by its now-closed CosMc’s concept at select locations in Wisconsin, Colorado, and surrounding areas.

The new beverages include cold coffees, fruity refreshers, crafted sodas, and energizing sips.

Among them for coffee drinkers are the Toasted Vanilla Frappe and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew, giving a new twist to some established AM favorites.

The move comes as McDonald’s aims to meet the evolving tastes of its customers, particularly Gen Z fans who are turning to flavorful drinks as a go-to treat.

The chain is also testing its take on “dirty soda” and following the trend of beverage-focused offerings in the fast-food industry, with other chains like Dunkin’ and Chick-fil-A introducing their own creative concoctions.

