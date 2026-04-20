ORLANDO, Fla. — A large wildfire spanning approximately 2,700 acres is impacting Clay and Putnam counties in Florida, leading to disruptions in Amtrak service.

The Florida Forest Service is actively battling the blaze along the eastern border of the two counties.

The massive fire is also prompting Amtrak to adjust operations for multiple routes due to safety concerns.

Massive brush fire impacts Amtrak service in Florida

The wildfire consists of two main sections: the Crews Road Fire in Clay County, which covers 1,700 acres with 0% containment and the Railroad Complex Fire in Putnam County, which stands at 1,000 acres with 5% containment.

The Jacksonville Forestry Center is managing efforts for the Crews Road Fire, while the Waccasassa Forestry Center is overseeing the Railroad Complex Fire.

Amtrak is working with its host railroad partner, CSX, to monitor the fires near the Clay and Putnam County line, which necessitated the service adjustments.

On the northern side of the fire in Clay County, the Jacksonville Forestry Center has deployed 15 firefighting tractor-plow units to create and improve firebreak contingency lines.

Engine crews and other wildland firefighters are patrolling the perimeter.

Air resources assigned to the Crews Road Fire include two airtankers making fire-retardant drops, two helicopters assisting with bucket drops and fixed-wing reconnaissance aircraft.

More air resources have been ordered and are en route to the overall wildfire incident.

Amtrak has also implemented several service changes.

The Silver Meteor service, including Trains 97 and 98, will terminate and originate in Jacksonville. Train 97, scheduled to depart on Tuesday, April 21, is also canceled.

Additionally, the Auto Train service, Trains 52 and 53, are canceled for Monday.

Limited bus service is being provided between Miami and Jacksonville for Silver Meteor and Floridian customers on Monday.

Amtrak Train 98 is currently stopped north of DeLand, for the safety of its passengers.

Crews are working to move the train back to Miami as quickly as possible.

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