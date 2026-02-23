Masked shoplifter shot by deputy outside Orange County Walmart, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot a man who was attempting to steal from the Walmart on East Colonial Drive.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside of the Walmart on East Colonial Drive, near Rouse Road.

The deputy reported he confronted the man in possession of a shopping cart full of merchandise and ignored orders to stop before the deputy deployed a Taser.

After the Taser failed to stop the man, the deputy fired two shots with his firearm after warning him to “don’t reach,” officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man is currently receiving treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they recovered two knives at the scene following the shooting.

Eyewitnesses near the East Colonial Drive location described the incident as a chaotic scene.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to provide additional information.

