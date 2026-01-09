Masked figure’s online threat prompts school safety precautions in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new social media video making a vague threat to “schools and educational institutions” is being investigated.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools told Channel 9 that the district is aware of the video and will use extra safety measures out of an abundance of caution.

The district sent out word Friday morning about the non-specific and disturbing social media threat.

Officials said the video shows someone wearing a mask and making vague statements referencing “schools and educational institutions.”

School leaders said there is no mention of any country, state, county, specific school, school system, or educational institution in the video.

No Seminole County schools were mentioned, but the video prompted action from local authorities, leading to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office enhancing law enforcement presence as a precautionary measure.

