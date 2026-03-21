Mark Swanson sworn in as Daytona Beach Shores public safety director

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Mark Swanson was sworn in Friday as the director of public safety for Daytona Beach Shores during a ceremony at the Shores Community Center.

Swanson now leads the department responsible for providing the city’s integrated police, fire and emergency medical services.

Swanson brings more than 40 years of public safety experience in Volusia County to the position.

Officials said his leadership is expected to focus on community engagement and operational excellence while maintaining the high level of trust expected by the community.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety operates as an integrated service provider. It combines law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical response within a single agency. This structure allows the department to deliver multiple types of emergency services to residents and visitors under one leadership umbrella.

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