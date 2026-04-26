Two teens arrested after lawn mower stunt inside Ocala Target

OCALA, Fla. — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after allegedly carrying out and filming a series of disruptive social media stunts at businesses, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police reported that the latest incident occurred on Saturday at a Target store on Southwest College Road, where a teen drove a lawnmower through the store, damaging a door. Authorities identified Janek Szkaradek as the driver and Luke Charske as the person who recorded the stunt.

Authorities say the video was intended for social media, but the behavior created a dangerous situation for customers and employees inside the store.

The investigation revealed a second incident the night before at a Culver’s on the same road. Police stated Szkaradek went inside the restaurant and used a leaf blower indoors, again as part of a filmed stunt. Authorities said this disrupted business and raised safety issues.

“These actions endangered people and caused property damage. They are crimes, not harmless videos,” police issued a statement urging others to consider carefully before trying similar acts.

Szkaradek faced charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for the Culver’s incident, as well as an additional disorderly conduct charge connected to the Target stunt. Charske was charged as a principal for disorderly conduct due to his role in recording the Target incident.

Authorities have taken both teens into custody, continuing to stress that reckless social media stunts can lead to serious legal repercussions.

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