Motorcycle crash in Ocala causes traffic delays, seriously injuries motorcyclist

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
OCALA, Fla. — A collision occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the westbound lanes near E Silver Springs Blvd, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

The crash has caused traffic delays since only one lane is open. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The map below indicates the general area of current traffic delays.

According to law enforcement, the motorcyclist involved in the crash was trauma-alerted to the hospital. The condition of the vehicle driver is not specified, but the incident has caused notable traffic delays in the area.

