Massive pile of train ties burns, sending hazardous smoke over Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue teams are actively fighting a large fire involving a stockpile of railroad ties in Dunnellon. The incident was reported on February 1, 2026, near East McKinney Street and North Williams Street.

The fire involves wood treated with creosote, which can emit toxins and heavy, irritating smoke when burned. Emergency workers are actively addressing environmental safety issues while working on fire suppression.

Officials recommend residents avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely. Nearby residents might notice strong odors or heavy smoke and should keep their windows and doors shut.

Local fire and emergency officials will share confirmed information via official updates as the situation unfolds.

