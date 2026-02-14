Federal prosecutors charge third person in church-run call center labor scandal

OCALA, Fla. — In a sweeping national case, federal prosecutors have arrested a third individual, Kathleen Klein, in connection with allegations of forced labor orchestrated by leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church.

Prosecutors allege the church ran call centers soliciting donations across states, including Florida. Suspects, like David Taylor and Michelle Brannon, allegedly coerced workers into harsh conditions, facing up to 20 years in prison per charge.

The church leaders have pleaded not guilty, and the case continues to unfold.

Klein, the third person charged, allegedly helped church leaders manage call centers used to solicit donations across Florida and other states. Investigators allege that the operation utilized forced labor to sustain its activities.

Court documents describe the conditions workers reportedly endured while working in the call centers, including being compelled to work for long hours without food or sleep.

