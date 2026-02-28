Marion County man arrested for allegedly trying to meet 13-Year-Old girl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly traveled to meet an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation began on Feb. 26, 2026, when Leon Smith started communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on an adult dating application. The interaction eventually moved from the dating platform to text messages and phone calls.

During these conversations, Smith acknowledged the child’s age and engaged in sexually explicit dialogue. Detectives noted that Smith repeatedly commented on the child’s maturity and made specific arrangements to meet her in person.

Prior to the meeting, Smith told the undercover officer he was excited to see her. He also stated that he was aroused by her voice, her age, and a photograph she provided of herself holding a stuffed animal.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office later arrived at the designated meeting location and conducted a felony stop to detain Smith for questioning.

A search of Smith during the stop revealed he was in possession of 204.5 grams of marijuana and 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.

During an interview with investigators following his detainment, Smith initially claimed he did not remember the age of the child. He later admitted to detectives that he should have known her age.

Smith faces multiple charges, including traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity, using a computer to solicit a child, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group