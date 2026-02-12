Manhunt underway for fugitive who escaped police custody in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Law enforcement in Brevard County said they are looking for a man who escaped police custody and is still on the run.

Melbourne police are searching for 25-year-old Eric Jordan Jerry, who escaped custody Wednesday night while being transported to Orlando Health on North Wickham Road.

Authorities say Jerry was being taken to the hospital after claiming to have a medical issue while being taken to jail.

According to investigators, the medical complaint was a ruse that allowed Jerry to remove his handcuffs and batter officers before escaping on foot.

Police said Jerry was last seen fleeing into the woods near the hospital.

A spokesperson for Orlando Health said Jerry never entered the hospital, and the location was placed on a secure lockdown as law enforcement searched for him.

The escape triggered a large-scale search involving K-9 units, a SWAT team, drones, and a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Law enforcement officers spent several hours combing the hospital grounds and the surrounding woods, but they were unable to locate him.

Jerry is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Jerry now faces several new charges in addition to his original arrest, including escape and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Melbourne police have instructed anyone who sees Jerry to avoid approaching him and to call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Melbourne police said they will continue the search efforts on Thursday morning. Further updates are expected as the search progresses.

