Manhunt ends: Lake County authorities locate and arrest murder suspect

Update:

LEESBURG, Fla. — Channel 9 reports that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has located the suspect, Matthew Lee Pasco, just moments ago.

They confirm that Pasco has been located in the City of Leesburg and has been taken into custody.

Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Original Story:

A large law enforcement presence surrounded a wooded area near Carver Middle School on Friday morning after a fatal shooting, leading to a lockdown of the campus and nearby businesses.

Investigators are currently searching for Matthew Lee Pasco, who is now wanted on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder. Last night, detectives secured an arrest warrant and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding him. Authorities caution that Pasco should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

Deputies and witnesses reported that the incident started as a dispute over dogs. A woman at the scene stated that the argument escalated after her dog was allegedly kicked and bit someone. She also claimed that Pasco started shooting at the dogs, killing one and trying to shoot another.

Officials stated that the situation worsened when the woman’s boyfriend attempted to intervene. Pasco reportedly shot the man, who was then airlifted to a hospital and subsequently died from his injuries.

Deputies also confirmed that a person who was bitten during the incident was transported to a hospital for treatment. No updates on the person’s condition have been provided.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Pasco’s whereabouts to contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or submit tips anonymously.

The investigation remains active.

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