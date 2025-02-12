Manhunt continues for New York double-murder suspect who could be in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida is searching for a man suspected of killing two people in New York.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is looking for 50-year-old Scott C. Mitchell and considers him to be armed and dangerous.

Officials said police want Mitchell after a double homicide on Feb. 3 in Binghamton, New York.

After finding his vehicle, the deputies believe Mitchell could be in the West DeLand area.

Law enforcement agencies all along the I-95 corridor and beyond are on high alert, working tirelessly to track him down.

Volusia County deputies spent much of Tuesday focusing their search in the West DeLand area.

They’ve been following every lead, checking out every tip.

We’re told Mitchell was last seen on foot, which adds another layer of urgency to this search.

They’re combing the area, hoping to quickly bring this dangerous fugitive to justice.

Deputies say if you see Mitchell, do not approach him and call 911.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

