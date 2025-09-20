Man who died after Epic Universe ride remembered as ‘one of a kind’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Kissimmee man who died after a ride on one of Epic Universe’ signature roller coasters is being remembered as a loving uncle, brother and friend.

Family and friends describe 32-year-old Kevin Zavala as a man who was “wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding.”

Zavala died of “blunt impact injuries” after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe. The Orange County medical examiner determined his death was an accident.

One of Zavala’s cousins said he was a ”one of a kind who didn’t let obstacles get in his way and a very caring person.”

An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says at the time of his death, Zavala had a pre-existing spinal injury and was taking medication.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services are also on site at Epic Universe.

A family GoFundMe shows Zavala was recently in a wheelchair.

Family members remembered Zavala as “the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Zavala’s girlfriend of 10 years was with him during the accident Wednesday.

One of Zavala’s cousins asked Channel 9 to share the GoFundMe linked here to help cover the funeral and memorial expenses.

“All I ask if you can honor Kevin as best and beautifully as possible for Kevin’s sake, his family’s sake, his girlfriend’s sake, and everyone who loved him,” said his cousin.

