Man sues over police K-9 use in St. Cloud investigation

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 71-year-old man and his wife are suing the City of St. Cloud and a police officer over allegations of excessive force involving a police dog.

Manuel Martinez claims that last year, police arrived at his home with guns drawn to discuss an altercation at a restaurant. He alleges an officer ordered his K-9 to attack despite having his hands up and being on the ground.

The incident happened on March 22, 2024. Body camera video sent to WFTV shows Martinez complying with police commands, including approaching the officers with his hands up as the dog barked while leashed.

As Martinez approached and got onto the ground close to the dog, the dog appeared to bite him. Officers quickly tried to intervene to separate the dog from Martinez.

Martinez said he required immediate hospitalization and surgery to repair his injuries.

His lawsuit asks for unspecified damages.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group