Man shot in Taft area Sunday afternoon, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Sunday in the Taft area.

According to OCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fifth Street and Third Avenue around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still an active and ongoing investigation.

