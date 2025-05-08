Local

Man shoots 2 Walgreens employees in Port Orange and then kills self, police say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Walgreens in Port Orange will be closed until further notice after a shooting there on Wednesday.

Police said a man entered the store on Taylor Road around 5:30 p.m. and shot two employees.

Investigators said the shooter then went out into the parking lot and killed himself.

The employees were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police did not say how seriously they were hurt.

Investigators also said one customer was inside the store at the time of the shooting. That person was not injured.

The Port Orange Police Department did not release a possible motive for the shooting or say whether the suspect knew the employees.

POPD did not release names of the victims or the suspect.

Walgreens shared a statement Wednesday night with Channel 9.

It read, “Our hearts are with our two Walgreens team members who were victims of a senseless act of violence. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation and remain committed to supporting our team through counseling and other available services. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our highest priority.”

