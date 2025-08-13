Man rescued from wilderness after carving ‘HELP’ into rock

A man who went missing for nine days in the Canadian wilderness survived by drinking pond water and fashioning a shelter from wood and mud.

Andrew Barber was found after carving the word ‘HELP’ into a rock and ‘SOS’ into the mud to aid rescuers in locating him.

Rescuers described Barber as being in poor health and severely dehydrated when found, with Bob Zimmerman stating, “I don’t know that he would have made it another 24 hours without us recovering him.”

Severely dehydrated and with an injured leg, he was reported missing on 31 July in the Cariboo region of British Columbia.

Barber was flown to a hospital for treatment, where he has since been discharged and is recovering well.

The search and rescue team expressed gratitude to their partners for their support in the successful conclusion of the search.

