Man illegally killed 13 American alligators in Brevard County, FWC says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Brevard County is accused of illegally killing 13 American alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Jacob Latreille killed the alligators over several days at the St. Johns River near Hatbill Park Boat Ramp.

American alligators are protected under the Endangered Species Act as a “threatened due to similarity of appearance” to the endangered American crocodile.

They are only allowed to be killed or trapped by someone who has a nuisance alligator permit from FWC, someone who is a licensed trapper, or someone who hunts during regulated hunting seasons.

Illegally killing an American alligator in Florida is a third-degree felony.

