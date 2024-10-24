Local

Man found shot with life-threatening injuries in Orange County, deputies say

A man was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call for a shooting at the 2300 block of Huntington Green Court around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who was shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OCSO said the investigation is still active.

Channel 9 will provide updates to this developing story as it becomes available.

