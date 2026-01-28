Man found shot outside Orange County convenience store, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are piecing together details of a shooting in East Orange County.
It happened Wednesday morning outside a convenience store off East Colonial Drive.
Around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Bonneville Drive.
They arrived and found a man had been shot, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man, in his 40s, is being treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t life-threatening, OCSO said.
Sheriff’s officials did not say if they have made any arrests in the case, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, said their investigation remained active.
