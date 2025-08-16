Man charged in deadly apartment shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex in DeLand.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Juan Antonio Huertas Figueroa was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and is being charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

VSO identified the victim as 42-year-old Christopher Alan Wooldridge.

According to VSO, Huertas Figueroa and his girlfriend, who live together at the apartments located on 2744 Botts Landing Road, had a brief physical altercation on Thursday.

She then contacted Wooldridge on Friday to pick her up from the apartment.

Huertas Figueroa confronted Wooldridge and told him to leave. He then allegedly confronted Wooldridge again before shooting the victim multiple times.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group