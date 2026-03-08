Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies apprehended a 59-year-old man following claims that he used a vehicle with blue lights and a siren to impersonate a police officer.

Carlos Barros-Villahermosa is accused of impersonating a police officer and detaining someone illegally after an incident involving an 18-year-old driver.

The incident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Simpson Road when the victim reported being stopped by a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer. Authorities state that the suspect showed a badge and claimed to be a law enforcement officer before fleeing after the victim asked for a second officer.

According to investigators, the victim saw a Chevy SUV stopped in the road blocking traffic and drove around the vehicle. Barros-Villahermosa then allegedly drove behind the victim and activated blue flashing lights.

The suspect reportedly drove alongside the victim’s vehicle while both were moving. When the victim rolled down his window to request credentials, Barros-Villahermosa showed a badge. The victim then parked on Simpson Road, where the suspect approached and claimed to be a police officer.

In the parking lot, Barros-Villahermosa argued with the victim about his driving, asked for his driver’s license and registration, and noted the suspect wore a badge but saw no weapon. When the victim asked to call another officer, the suspect went back to his 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and fled.

A passenger filmed the suspect and SUV, later given to deputies. When they contacted Barros-Villahermosa, he had a badge and gun, claiming to be a retired Puerto Rican police officer and a contract investigator for the Department of Defense.

Investigators impounded the Chevy Trailblazer and found it had been equipped with emergency gear. The vehicle featured lighting devices with a switch to turn on blue lights and a console switch for a siren.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been stopped by Barros-Villahermosa in a previous incident to contact their office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group