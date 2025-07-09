Man arrested for allegedly filming underage girls in Oviedo store’s fitting room

OVIEDO, Fla. — A man was arrested for video voyeurism after allegedly recording underage girls in a fitting room at Plato’s Closet on Alafaya Trail on July 2, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

The incident occurred when 39-year-old Brian Bishop was seen on surveillance video dropping a pair of pants multiple times and using his phone to record under the fitting room doors.

The girls inside the fitting room noticed the recording and yelled out, which made Bishop leave the store.

The incident was reported to OPD on July 3, 2025, and Bishop was identified and arrested on July 8 thanks to the surveillance footage and community assistance via police social media posts.

Bishop was taken to the Seminole County Jail and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group