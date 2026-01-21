Man arrested after attacking child in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand said a man was arrested after attacking a child in broad daylight.

Christopher Schwable, 36, is in jail again after allegedly attacking a child near Clear Lake Drive and Spring Garden Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Court records show Schwable was released from jail less than a week ago after serving time for prior offenses, including drug possession and indecent exposure.

On the morning of the attack, witnesses reported that Schwable grabbed a young boy and began choking him before brandishing a folding knife.

A witness, who knew the child, intervened by making a U-turn to help and managed to subdue Schwable.

As the boy escaped, Schwable allegedly proclaimed that he had “stopped that man in his path,” raising the knife at the witness.

The witness took control of the situation by grappling with Schwable, ultimately pinning him face-down until law enforcement arrived.

Fortunately, the child was not seriously injured during the ordeal.

Schwable faces charges of aggravated child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Community members are left questioning how someone with a violent background could have been released so soon and what measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

Schwable is set to face a judge on Wednesday afternoon on his new charges.

