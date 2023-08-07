Man accused of shooting 2 Orlando police officers had lengthy criminal history, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando police officers are recovering in the hospital after being shot in downtown Orlando.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said Sunday during an interview with a national network.

Police said 28-year-old Daton Viel is accused of opening fire on the officers Friday night during a traffic stop.

The male and female officers approached a car they believed was connected to a homicide in Miami.

Police said the suspect shot them and carjacked another driver.

Officers then tracked the suspect from Apopka to a hotel near International Drive.

The hours-long chase ended when SWAT teams surrounded the Holiday Inn and evacuated guests.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Viel refused to come out of the hotel room.

“The suspect shot at our swat officers multiple times,” he said. “SWAT officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect is now deceased.”

Doctors at Orlando Regional Medical Center said the two officers are expected to be OK and fully recover.

This weekend’s incidents are not the first time law enforcement has tried to stop Viel.

Investigators arrested Viel in March over accusations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

He posted bond in April and was put on an electronic ankle monitor while on probation.

Documents show Viel cut off the ankle monitor.

Days later, UCF Police pulled him over for having a stolen tag on his car, and he ran from that traffic stop.

On July 11, Viel’s probation officer requested a warrant for his request for violating his probation.

It’s not clear if that arrest warrant was ever issued.

Despite the tragedy brought to Orlando, Smith said his officers would continue to put bad people away.

“For some piece of crap to do this to them because he doesn’t want to go back to prison is ridiculous,” he said. “We aren’t going to put up with it. We’re going to continue fighting crime and keeping the community safe.”

Channel 9 has contacted UCF and the State Attorney’s Office for comment on those incidents but has yet to hear back.

