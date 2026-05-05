Man accused of setting fire to Sanford Buddhist temple denied bond after multi-county chase

SANFORD, Fla. — A 51-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Buddhist temple in Sanford and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase made his first court appearance Monday.

Singhasouk Phanouvong faces charges of arson, burglary and fleeing police.

On Monday, a judge denied his bond, calling him “a danger to the community.”

Police have not revealed a motive, however, worshippers at the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple told Channel 9 the suspect had worshipped with them at the temple before relocating to Atlanta.

Surveillance video from inside Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple shows the attack on the worship hall.

Attorney Joe Panyanouvong grew up in the temple and described the space as, “the heart and soul of the temple.”

The video shows the suspect knocking over a statue before lighting a pedestal on fire. The flames slowly spread, sending soot and smoke throughout the building and turning the red ceiling black.

Several monks were inside the temple at the time, according to Panyanouvong. Phra Wanlop, speaking through a translator, said he hid in the main hall during the attack and called other monks to figure out how to communicate with 911 operators.

“At some point he relied on his faith. Because he was scared and so he thought to himself, he has to be strong,” said a translator for Wanlop.

Sanford police said officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. Saturday just as the suspect was leaving. Troopers said the suspect led officers on a high-speed chase across four counties, reaching speeds of more than 115 mph before authorities ended it with a PIT maneuver in St. Johns County.

Inside the temple, community members say fear still lingers, especially among the community elders who come to the temple daily.

Panyanouvong said, “What’s happened has really shattered their sense of safety, and this was their place. This was their home away from home.”

Before cleanup can begin, community members said they are waiting for an insurance adjuster to assess the damage and file a claim. The temple has been part of the community for more than three decades, and members said they plan to repair and rebuild.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group