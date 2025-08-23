Man accused of killing teen in Orange County refuses plea deal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deandre Florence, the man accused of killing a 15-year-old Boone High School student, refused a plea deal.

Channel 9 spoke with the lawyer for Florence, who says Florence will stand trial in the shooting death of Alejandro Vargas Martinez.

Investigators say Vargas was shot to death during a robbery in 2018.

Florence’s attorney alleges that law enforcement is using statements that best support a narrative of guilt, while also saying no one witnessed Florence commit the crime.

