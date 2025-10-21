Local

Man accused of choking, assaulting woman on trail released; now faces life if convicted

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Man accused of choking, assaulting woman on trail released; now faces life if convicted Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of Jacoby Tillman, who is accused of attacking a woman on the Little Econ Trail. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of Jacoby Tillman, who is accused of attacking a woman on the Little Econ Trail, citing that he poses a danger to the community.

Tillman, who was released from the Orange County Jail on bond just over a week ago, now faces additional charges of attempted murder, alongside attempted sexual battery and battery.

The State Attorney’s Office plans to try Tillman as a habitual offender, which could result in a life sentence if he is convicted.

Tillman’s release on a $9,500 bond has sparked outrage among residents and the victim of the alleged attack, who was reportedly choked until she blacked out.

In addition to the current charges, Tillman has a history of legal issues, including a previous aggravated battery case in 2022 and an armed burglary case in Volusia County, where he failed to appear for three hearings.

The attack on the Little Econ Trail occurred in July, and the victim reported waking up to find some of her clothing removed after being choked.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!