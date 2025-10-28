Major flooding wreaks havoc on Central Florida roads

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Historic flooding has left parts of Brevard and Lake counties in Florida under a state of emergency, with roads washed out and homes flooded after relentless rainfall.

WFTV has been on the the scenes with continuous updates on this flooding that has caused significant damage, particularly in Titusville and Mount Dora, where US-1 and North Donnelly Street have been severely affected. Residents have been forced to evacuate, and many homes are underwater as emergency services work to assess and address the damage.

In Brevard County, US-1 northbound in Cocoa is closed at Faye Boulevard, and the southbound Interstate 95 ramp to State Road 406 is also closed due to the flooding.

A state of emergency has been declared in Titusville, where residents are still battling floodwaters.

“There’s no sight of them anymore, they are gone, but we will replant those fields,” Brooke Hill said.

In Mount Dora, North Donnelly Street and Wolf Branch Road are closed after the roads were washed out. Officials have stated that repairs could take up to a year.

The flooding has been described as worse than any hurricane damage experienced by some residents. Residents in Titusville described the flooding as a wave coming through their homes, with knee-high waters forcing them to evacuate. Vehicles have been stranded, and the flooding is considered unusual for the area, even during hurricanes.

In Mims, floodwaters have invaded a motel on Irvin Drive, with neighbors working together to manage the situation. The city of Titusville is offering sandbags to residents as flooding is expected to continue.

Drone footage shows dramatic scenes of land crumbling behind homes in Mount Dora, and a car flipped upside down on a washed-out road. No injuries have been reported, but the damage is extensive.

