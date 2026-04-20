Magic stun top-seeded Pistons to take 1-0 series lead

DETROIT, MI — The No. 8 seed Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Detroit Pistons 112-101 Sunday night to take a 1-0 lead in this Best-of-7 Eastern Conference playoff series.

Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley won a road playoff game for the first time in his career. He was previously 0-7 as the head coach of the Magic.

The Magic never trailed in their Game 1 win. Paolo Banchero lead the team with 23 points. All five Orlando starters finished in double figures.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Detroit at 7:00 on ESPN.

Guess that Magic beatdown of the Hornets ignited some confidence. Orlando takes down Detroit in Game 1. 112-101 the final.



First road playoff win for Jamahl Mosley. Previously 0-7.



Detroit has now lost 11 straight home playoff games.



Game 2 Wednesday night. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) April 20, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group