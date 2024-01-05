Magic set to retire Shaq’s No. 32 jersey

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Orlando Magic celebrate their 35th season, the team has announced that they are retiring Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey during a post-game ceremony at the Kia Center on February 13.

O’Neal becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

His number will be retired after the Magic host the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13. The game set to tip-off at 7:30 will be nationally televised on TNT.

"It was a great four years there. I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself." 💯@SHAQ's reaction to becoming the first Orlando Magic player to have their jersey retired pic.twitter.com/WynGhKzTNQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024

“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple - Shaquille O’Neal,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising #32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever.”

O’Neal was drafted by the Magic with the top pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons with the team and averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. Shaq was named an NBA All-Star four times as a member of the Magic.

O’Neal was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015 and was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021.

