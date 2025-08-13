Local

Magic set to play preseason game vs Heat in Puerto Rico

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Paolo Banchero signs extension FILE - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates a 3-point shot against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, April 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will open the 2025 preseason in San Juan, Puerto Rico against the Miami Heat.

The game has been set for an 8:00 tipoff on Saturday, October 4.

This will mark Orlando’s eighth international preseason game. They also made prior stops in London, China, Mexico City and Brazil.

In addition to this Puerto Rico preseason game, the Magic will also play two regular season games in January of 2026 in Berlin and London.

