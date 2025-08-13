Magic set to play preseason game vs Heat in Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will open the 2025 preseason in San Juan, Puerto Rico against the Miami Heat.

The game has been set for an 8:00 tipoff on Saturday, October 4.

This will mark Orlando’s eighth international preseason game. They also made prior stops in London, China, Mexico City and Brazil.

In addition to this Puerto Rico preseason game, the Magic will also play two regular season games in January of 2026 in Berlin and London.

