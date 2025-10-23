Magic hold off Heat 125-121 in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 24 points each and the Orlando Magic held off the Miami Heat 125-121 in the season opener Wednesday night at the Kia Center.

Desmond Bane scored 23 points in his Magic debut. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard shot 3/7 from three.

Jalen Suggs started for Orlando Wednesday, his first game action since January 25. He only played 35 games last year before a season-ending left knee injury. Suggs had 14 points in 17 minutes.

The Magic (1-0) continue their three-game home stand to open the season Friday night against Atlanta. Orlando also hosts Chicago Saturday before a five-game road trip.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group