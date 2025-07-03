Stephan Sterns’ trial delayed for sex crimes case involving Madeline Soto

ORLANDO, Fla. — New information was released on Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing for Stephan Sterns in the sex crimes case involving Madeline Soto.

Stern’s trial start has been delayed until July 22, with jury selection set for July 25.

Sterns was not present at his pre-trial hearing, as his appearance was waived.

The reasons for the trial delay have not been disclosed, and details about the charges against Sterns remain unspecified.

As more information is released, we will continue to update this story.

