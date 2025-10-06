Low-pressure system could become next named Atlantic storm this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 95L, a broad area of low pressure, is expected to develop into a more organized system as it moves west into the Atlantic this week.

The system is likely to see improved conditions that could aid its development by mid-week.

While many long-range models predict that the developing system will stay off the coastline, the situation remains fluid, and experts will be closely monitoring its trajectory and intensity.

If the storm becomes a named system, Jerry and Karen are next on the list.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group