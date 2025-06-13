‘Love will always win’: Central Florida honors victims of Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even late at night, the community continued to show up with flowers, cards and prayers at the Pulse site on Thursday.

“I just feel like it’s important to remember and keep their memories alive,” said Josh Roth, who has visited the location every year for the last nine years. “I remember when I was at the doctor Philips center and there was an entire field of flowers and candles. And there were people from all walks of life coming together.”

Some of those directly impacted by the shooting have now been able to turn another chapter by walking into the site for the first time since it all happened.

“It was good to have that time, one on one, with my family, and just commune with them,” said Laly Santiago-Leon, who lost a family member in the shooting.

The somber day also marked by the solemn sound of bells ringing in downtown. For almost 10 years, that’s how the First Methodist Church of Orlando marks the day.

The bells ring as we hear the names of each one of the victims.

“Any time we can be with the community, particularly in time of grief or need of healing, that’s a unique privilege,” said the church’s lead pastor, Vance Rains.

The First Methodist Church of Orlando has been on the front line since the pulse massacre happened.

“A lot of the gathering happened of the community happened on the lawn next door, at Dr. Phillips, and being in close proximity this church opened its doors, bathrooms and the sanctuary as a place where people could come and grief,” Rains recalled.

Almost a decade later, the congregation - much like the entire central Florida community - has been changed for good.

“I would want those families to know that there are people who stand with them, and love them, and support them, and the deaths of their children, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles was a in vain, was not a waste. Their legacy continues in places like this,” said the pastor.

“The lesson we should learn is that love will always win. And we should always work to be better as community,” said Roth.

The visits at the Pulse site will continue until Saturday.

The location is expected to be demolished and later become a permanent memorial in a couple of years.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group