Looking for work? Central Florida job fair happening Wednesday

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Job fair
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Employment Connections is set to host a job fair Wednesday, March 19, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm inside the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building.

Over 80 companies will be present to offer job opportunities to candidates of all levels of experience.

Organizers ask that job seekers dress professionally and be ready for an interview, including preparing a short oral introduction of themselves.

Parking and admission are free.

For more information, including how to register for the job fair, click here.

