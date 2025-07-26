Longwood police release bodycam footage of a former officer amid an investigation

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department released bodycam footage of former officer Virgel Quintal on Friday evening.

Former officer Quintal resigned earlier in June of this year amid an internal administrative investigation.

The investigation stems from a family disturbance call in May.

According to Longwood police, when investigators got to the home, a 17-year-old was taken into custody because he met the criteria for a Baker Act examination.

According to LPD, Quintal confronted the teen with a firm attitude, which initially seemed to be an attempt to set boundaries in support of the teen’s parents; however, Quintal quickly became unprofessional and aggravated the situation.

The entire incident was shown on the bodycam footage and was reported to the shift sergeant, according to LPD.

The internal investigation resulted in 10 sustained violations of the departments standards of conduct.

©2025 Cox Media Group